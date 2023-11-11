TOMMY BROTHERS PRESENTATIONS L.L.C
Sat, Nov 11|
Delphos
Comedy Night at the K of C!
Join us for a night of laughs as nation wide known comedians Pat Godwin and Jeff Oskay take the stage for an unforgettable night of laughter!
Time & Location
Nov 11, 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Delphos, 1011 Elida Ave, Delphos, OH 45833, USA
Guests
About the event
"Pat Godwin has blossomed into one of the most clever comedians and prolific, award-winning comedy songwriters in the business. Pat first got national airplay with the holiday classic he crafted with his brothers James and Jack called, “Let’s Put Christ Back in Christmas” from the album Reindeer Games. After that, it wasn’t long before Godwin’s talents were being used on radio morning shows; a medium Pat is more than familiar with. He’s appeared on every top morning show you can think of, worked for 6 years as a part of Philadelphia’s Morning Zoo, 3 years for The Bob & Tom Show, and was a frequent guest and contributor to both Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows." (Pat's Website)
Full bar will be avaible for additional purchases. (Water, pop, beer, liquor, wine)
Kitchen will be open for requests. Menu will be published closer to date of event.
Finger foods will be complimentary. (Pretzels, chips)
Tickets
Single Ticket
This tickets includes 1 seat at one of our open tables.$25.00+$0.63 service fee
Table Ticket
This ticket reserves you a table along with 8 "single tickets" as each table holds up to 8 guests. NOTE: A "Single Ticket" purchase is not required as this "Table Ticket" covers the cost of 8 "Single Tickets".$175.00+$4.38 service fee
Total
